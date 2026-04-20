Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post earnings of $2.08 per share and revenue of $2.6216 billion for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $469.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.48. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $427.84 and a 52-week high of $603.88. The firm has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.68.

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Insider Activity

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuitive Surgical this week:

In related news, Director Gary S. Guthart sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.10, for a total transaction of $12,987,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,189.40. The trade was a 86.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 660 shares in the company, valued at $326,673.60. The trade was a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock valued at $17,279,568 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Surgical

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Mizuho set a $525.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $714.00 to $609.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $598.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

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Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon’s hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive’s business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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