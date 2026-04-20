Brokerages Set Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX) PT at $12.63

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.6250.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

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Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CATX stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. Perspective Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:CATX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perspective Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.79% and a negative net margin of 11,665.27%.The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perspective Therapeutics will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perspective Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Perspective Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. AXQ Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

About Perspective Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

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