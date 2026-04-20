Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRNNF. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Hydro One Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRNNF opened at $42.65 on Monday. Hydro One has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $44.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion and a PE ratio of 53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.82%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion.

Hydro One Company Profile

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Hydro One Ltd. is a Canadian electricity transmission and distribution utility headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company operates the largest high-voltage transmission network in the province, delivering power from generating stations to local distributors, municipalities and major industrial customers. In addition to its transmission business, Hydro One provides distribution services to a wide range of residential, commercial and industrial end users, maintaining poles, wires and related infrastructure that connect approximately 1.4 million customers across urban and rural communities.

Tracing its origins to the Ontario Hydro Electric Power Commission established in 1906, Hydro One emerged in its current form following the restructuring of Ontario’s vertically integrated power authority in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

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