Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1250.
Several brokerages have issued reports on ALLT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allot from $12.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. TD Cowen set a $11.00 price target on Allot in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Northland Securities set a $18.00 price target on Allot in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allot in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Allot in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on ALLT
Institutional Trading of Allot
Allot Price Performance
Shares of Allot stock opened at $7.25 on Monday. Allot has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $11.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $352.71 million, a P/E ratio of 90.64 and a beta of 1.52.
Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Allot had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $28.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allot will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Allot
Allot Ltd. is a provider of network intelligence and security solutions designed for service providers and enterprises worldwide. The company delivers software and cloud-based services that enable customers to gain real-time visibility into network traffic, enforce security policies and optimize bandwidth usage. Its platforms support a wide range of applications, from DDoS protection and threat prevention to subscriber experience management and network analytics.
Allot’s product portfolio includes managed solutions for mobile and fixed-line operators, as well as cloud-native services that can be deployed across private, public and hybrid environments.
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