Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mvb Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on MVBF shares. TD Cowen raised shares of Mvb Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Mvb Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mvb Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Mvb Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th.

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Mvb Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Mvb Financial stock opened at $26.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mvb Financial has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.60.

Mvb Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $39.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.13 million. Mvb Financial had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Analysts predict that Mvb Financial will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Mvb Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Mvb Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Institutional Trading of Mvb Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 117,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 27,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mvb Financial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mvb Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MVB Financial Corp is a bank holding company based in Fairmont, West Virginia, serving individuals and businesses through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc The company operates under a “Local First Banking” philosophy, emphasizing personalized service across its branch network. Its core business activities include deposit-taking, commercial lending, residential mortgage origination, and wealth management services.

On the deposit side, MVB Bank offers a range of products such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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