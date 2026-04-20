Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Zacks Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

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Gold Fields Stock Down 0.0%

Gold Fields Announces Dividend

GFI stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.23.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.4419 per share. This represents a yield of 633.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 1,106.7% in the fourth quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 352.6% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

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Gold Fields (NYSE: GFI) is a Johannesburg‑based gold mining company that operates as an international producer of gold. Listed on multiple exchanges and traded in the United States via American Depositary Receipts under the ticker GFI, the company focuses on the exploration, development, extraction and processing of gold-bearing ore and the sale of refined gold products. Its operations span several regions, serving global bullion markets and supplying gold for both investment and industrial uses.

The company’s core activities include mine development and underground and open‑pit mining, ore treatment and refining, and ongoing exploration to replace reserves.

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