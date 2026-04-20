Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 23rd. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.71.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE BMY opened at $60.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Bristol Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $42.52 and a 12-month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.39). Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 69.65%. The business had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of Bristol Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,824.16. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bristol Myers Squibb by 107.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Bayban purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

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Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company’s core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS’s marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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