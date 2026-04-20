AMERISAFE (AMSF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect AMERISAFE to post earnings of $0.52 per share and revenue of $90.4870 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company had revenue of $81.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.05 million. On average, analysts expect AMERISAFE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $34.00 on Monday. AMERISAFE has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.31.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMSF. Weiss Ratings cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMSF

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,800,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,175,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 843,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,400,000 after buying an additional 41,496 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,737,000 after buying an additional 248,105 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 658,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,877,000 after purchasing an additional 50,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 193,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

Amerisafe, Inc (NASDAQ: AMSF) is a specialty provider of workers’ compensation insurance products and services in the United States. The company focuses on underwriting and managing workers’ compensation policies for small to mid-sized public and private businesses, particularly in higher-hazard industries such as retail, manufacturing, distribution and wholesale. Through its network of independent agents, Amerisafe delivers tailored coverage solutions that combine robust risk management support with loss prevention programs designed to enhance workplace safety.

In addition to core insurance offerings, Amerisafe provides extensive risk control resources, including safety training, on-site consultations and claims management services.

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