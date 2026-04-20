Analysts Set Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) Target Price at $49.38

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.3846.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRKR. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 price target on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bruker in a report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen raised Bruker to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bruker from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th.

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Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -271.33, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Bruker has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $977.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.61 million. Bruker had a positive return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is -133.33%.

Insider Transactions at Bruker

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,124,875.70. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Bruker by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bruker by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bruker by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker’s product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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