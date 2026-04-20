Wall Street Zen Downgrades Entergy (NYSE:ETR) to Strong Sell

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. Argus upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

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Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR opened at $115.52 on Friday. Entergy has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $117.81. The stock has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.26.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Entergy had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP John C. Dinelli sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $558,419.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,155.55. The trade was a 18.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $6,869,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth about $17,225,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company’s operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy’s generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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