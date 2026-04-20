Molina Healthcare (MOH) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $10.9150 billion for the quarter. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($3.18). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Molina Healthcare to post $24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $28 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Molina Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:MOH opened at $148.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $142.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.07. Molina Healthcare has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $333.22.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 165.8% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MOH shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $167.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $310.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.21.

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About Molina Healthcare

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Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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