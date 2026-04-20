Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.81 per share and revenue of $1.2912 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.33. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.74%.The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $82.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.33 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $93.38.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 213,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,555,000 after buying an additional 11,167 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIGI. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Selective Insurance Group

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc is an insurance holding company headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey. The organization traces its roots to a regional provider of property and casualty coverage and became a publicly traded holding company following its initial public offering in 1999. Since its formation, Selective has expanded through strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives to broaden its product offerings and strengthen its market position.

The company’s core business encompasses a broad range of property and casualty insurance products designed to serve both commercial and personal lines customers.

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