Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to post earnings of $1.00 per share and revenue of $108.18 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, May 1, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 24.83%.The business had revenue of $104.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. On average, analysts expect Stock Yards Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Stock Yards Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT opened at $72.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.19. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $61.51 and a 1-year high of $83.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Stock Yards Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stock Yards Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $207,000. 56.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stock Yards Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYBT

About Stock Yards Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, operating through its principal subsidiary, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co As a community-oriented financial institution, the company offers a full suite of banking services tailored to individual consumers, small to mid-sized businesses, and municipalities. Its mission centers on fostering long-term client relationships through personalized service, local decision-making, and a commitment to sustainable growth in the markets it serves.

The bank’s core products include a variety of deposit accounts ranging from personal checking and savings to commercial money market and time deposit offerings.

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