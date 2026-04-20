Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Receives $2.81 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.8125.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ready Capital from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ready Capital

In other news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 30,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $58,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 216,358 shares in the company, valued at $421,898.10. This represents a 16.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Green Ridge Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 234.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Ready Capital Price Performance

RC stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.29. The stock has a market cap of $300.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.45. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. Ready Capital had a negative return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 39.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ready Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently -2.72%.

About Ready Capital

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Ready Capital Corporation is a specialty finance real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires and manages commercial real estate loans and related assets. The company offers financing solutions across a variety of property types, including multifamily, office, retail, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use assets. Ready Capital focuses on delivering flexible loan structures to meet the diverse needs of borrowers in the small balance and middle-market sectors.

Through its small balance commercial real estate lending platform, Ready Capital provides loans typically ranging from $1 million to $15 million for acquisitions, refinancings, renovations and bridge financing.

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