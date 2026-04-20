Rollins (ROL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Rollins to post earnings of $0.2346 per share and revenue of $895.1730 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm had revenue of $912.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Rollins Stock Up 0.2%

Rollins stock opened at $55.09 on Monday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a PE ratio of 50.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Rollins

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 66.97%.

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total value of $56,111.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 28,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,041.44. The trade was a 3.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,322,794.72. The trade was a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,039 shares of company stock valued at $4,177,480. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in shares of Rollins by 995.7% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 3,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Rollins News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rollins this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks preview — Notes Wall Street’s Q1 estimates for Rollins and highlights the key metrics (revenue drivers, recurring service mix, margin trends and other indicators) investors will be watching into the quarter; this has likely driven positioning ahead of the report. Gear Up for Rollins (ROL) Q1 Earnings

Zacks preview — Notes Wall Street’s Q1 estimates for Rollins and highlights the key metrics (revenue drivers, recurring service mix, margin trends and other indicators) investors will be watching into the quarter; this has likely driven positioning ahead of the report. Neutral Sentiment: Orlando Sentinel review — Theater review titled “At Rollins, ‘Anastasia’ comes with old‑school charms”; unrelated to Rollins, Inc.’s business fundamentals or outlook. At Rollins, ‘Anastasia’ comes with old-school charms

Orlando Sentinel review — Theater review titled “At Rollins, ‘Anastasia’ comes with old‑school charms”; unrelated to Rollins, Inc.’s business fundamentals or outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Wrestling / Seth Rollins coverage — Multiple pieces on WWE star Seth Rollins’ health, recovery and memorable moments (including updates that he’s ~80–90% recovered ahead of WrestleMania). These entertainment stories do not affect Rollins, Inc.’s operations. Examples: Sportskeeda, Fightful, Yahoo Sports. WWE Superstar picks Seth Rollins’ cash-in

Wrestling / Seth Rollins coverage — Multiple pieces on WWE star Seth Rollins’ health, recovery and memorable moments (including updates that he’s ~80–90% recovered ahead of WrestleMania). These entertainment stories do not affect Rollins, Inc.’s operations. Examples: Sportskeeda, Fightful, Yahoo Sports. Neutral Sentiment: Daily Signal — Opinion piece on Rachael Rollins’ return to public office; political/legal topic unrelated to Rollins, Inc.’s business results or stock performance. Rachael Rollins’ Return

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROL. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $56.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.86.

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About Rollins

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Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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