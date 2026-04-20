Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB) Raised to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SUNB. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $62.38 to $62.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

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Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE SUNB opened at $71.68 on Friday. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $61.03 and a fifty-two week high of $76.77.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc operates an equipment rental business that supplies a broad range of tools, machinery and related services to construction, industrial, infrastructure, municipal and specialty-market customers. The company’s offerings are intended to support short‑ and long‑term projects by providing access to equipment without the capital expense of ownership, enabling customers to scale capacity for jobs ranging from routine maintenance to large construction and specialty events.

The company’s rental fleet spans categories commonly used across many sectors, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and material‑handling equipment, pumps and power generation, climate control and temporary heating/cooling, trench and shoring systems, compaction equipment, scaffolding and a wide assortment of light and specialized tools.

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