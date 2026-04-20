Wall Street Zen Upgrades STERIS (NYSE:STE) to Strong-Buy

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered STERIS from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.20.

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STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STE opened at $225.80 on Friday. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $209.98 and a fifty-two week high of $269.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.07.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 12.15%.During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.300 EPS. On average, analysts expect that STERIS will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.21, for a total transaction of $734,876.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 705 shares in the company, valued at $167,233.05. The trade was a 81.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,015,000 after purchasing an additional 59,264 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 8,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,716 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

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STERIS Corporation (NYSE: STE) is a global provider of infection prevention, contamination control and procedural products and services for the healthcare, life sciences, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. The company develops, manufactures and supports a broad portfolio of equipment and consumables designed to reduce risk of infection, maintain sterile environments and support critical clinical and manufacturing procedures.

Its offerings include sterilization and decontamination systems, instrument washers and washers-disinfectors, endoscope reprocessing solutions, surgical equipment and procedural disposables, and contamination-control products for cleanrooms and laboratories.

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