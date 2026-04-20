Wall Street Zen Upgrades Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:TVA) to “Hold”

Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ:TVA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Texas Ventures Acquisition III Price Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ TVA opened at $10.51 on Friday. Texas Ventures Acquisition III has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.48.

In other news, Director Mark Angelo purchased 737,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $7,967,062.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 925,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,990,000. The trade was a 393.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Ventures Acquisition III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TVA. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Marex Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Ventures Acquisition III during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Ventures Acquisition III in the fourth quarter worth $952,000.

Texas Ventures Acquisition III Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Texas Ventures Acquisition III (NASDAQ: TVA) is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) listed on the NASDAQ exchange. As a blank‑check company, its principal business purpose is to raise capital in the public markets and use those proceeds to identify, negotiate and consummate one or more business combinations with an operating company.

Unlike an operating company, Texas Ventures Acquisition III does not produce goods or services while it searches for a target. Its activities typically include managing the capital held in trust, conducting diligence on prospective acquisition candidates, negotiating transaction terms, and seeking shareholder and regulatory approvals required to complete a business combination.

Pending completion of a business combination, the company’s prospects and ultimate strategy are driven by its management and sponsors; specific target industries, geographies and leadership details are disclosed through the company’s public filings and press releases as opportunities develop.

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