Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

GPCR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Structure Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

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Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

GPCR opened at $50.75 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $94.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of -1.17.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 63,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 31,972 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc increased its holdings in Structure Therapeutics by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 586,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 185,245 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,770,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,545,000. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in Structure Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $17,568,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Structure Therapeutics

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Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of oral small‐molecule therapies that target G protein‐coupled receptors (GPCRs). Leveraging advances in structural biology, computational chemistry and medicinal chemistry, the company’s scientific platform is designed to optimize binding interactions and pharmacokinetic properties, with the goal of delivering innovative treatments for metabolic and inflammatory disorders.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple programs in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

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