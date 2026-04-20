Wall Street Zen Upgrades A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ) to Hold

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZ. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a report on Monday, January 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Research raised A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

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A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZ opened at $8.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.55. A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a market cap of $364.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.23.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.32). A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions had a negative return on equity of 71.13% and a negative net margin of 466.81%.The firm had revenue of $3.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million.

A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 7th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,250,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC boosted its stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 133.6% in the third quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,784,000 after acquiring an additional 915,000 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 71.6% in the first quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,542,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after acquiring an additional 643,469 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,073,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after acquiring an additional 526,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions by 331.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 862,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after acquiring an additional 662,718 shares during the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions

(Get Free Report)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp., a technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of retail smart cart solutions for grocery stores and supermarkets in Israel and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Metal Parts, Advanced Engineering, and Smart Carts. It offers Cust2Mate system, which incorporates a smart cart that automatically calculates the value of the customers purchases in their smart cart without having to unload and reload their purchases at a customer checkout point.

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