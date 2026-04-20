Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives $10.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.6944.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARHS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Arhaus from $9.50 to $7.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arhaus from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Arhaus from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

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Arhaus Stock Performance

Shares of ARHS opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.50. Arhaus has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $364.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.53 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arhaus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 696,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 317,631 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 620,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 120,314 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Arhaus by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arhaus

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Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) is a U.S.-based retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings and décor. Since its founding in 1986 in northeastern Ohio, the company has built a reputation for curating unique, design-forward products that blend contemporary aesthetics with artisanal craftsmanship. Headquartered in Boston Heights, Ohio, Arhaus operates a network of brick-and-mortar galleries across the United States alongside a robust e-commerce platform, serving customers from coastal metropolitan areas to interior regions.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of furniture categories—including sofas, dining tables, bedroom pieces and storage solutions—complemented by lighting fixtures, rugs, pillows, wall art and decorative accessories.

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