Bank OZK (OZK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share and revenue of $422.6150 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $436.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Bank OZK to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bank OZK Stock Performance

OZK opened at $48.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day moving average of $46.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $39.82 and a 12 month high of $53.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is 30.47%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler set a $62.00 price target on Bank OZK in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Read Our Latest Report on OZK

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,437,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,171,000 after buying an additional 1,924,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,712,000 after acquiring an additional 546,785 shares during the period. Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 45.1% during the second quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 916,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,142,000 after acquiring an additional 285,150 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,014,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,065,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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