Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Packaging Corporation of America to post earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $2.4508 billion for the quarter. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. Investors may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Packaging Corporation of America to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Packaging Corporation of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $213.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.61. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12 month low of $176.45 and a 12 month high of $249.51.

Packaging Corporation of America Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Packaging Corporation of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.34%.

In other Packaging Corporation of America news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 197,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,422,791. This trade represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 43.6% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Certuity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Packaging Corporation of America in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $234.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus upgraded Packaging Corporation of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $227.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings cut Packaging Corporation of America from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Packaging Corporation of America from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

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Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

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Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

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