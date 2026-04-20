CME Group (CME) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect CME Group to post earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $1.7687 billion for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 62.45% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CME Group to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $287.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.26. CME Group has a fifty-two week low of $251.90 and a fifty-two week high of $329.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.62.

CME Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CME Group from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.94.

Read Our Latest Report on CME

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $91,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,647,194.10. This represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total value of $1,300,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,007 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,117.55. This represents a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 8,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CME Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in CME Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 107,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Signet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

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