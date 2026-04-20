Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $211.2650 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.76 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 22.76%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $54.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.82. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.
Cathay General Bancorp Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp
In other news, CEO Chang Liu sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $243,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 127,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,686.65. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $50,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,685,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after purchasing an additional 105,484 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Cathay General Bancorp
About Cathay General Bancorp
Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CATY. Its principal subsidiary, Cathay Bank, provides a full suite of financial services to commercial, institutional and retail clients. As a community-focused institution, the company emphasizes relationship banking and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals.
Founded in 1962 by a group of Chinese American entrepreneurs, Cathay has expanded from a single branch operation in downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest Asian-American banks in the United States.
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