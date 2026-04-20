Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share and revenue of $211.2650 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.76 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 22.76%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cathay General Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $54.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.82. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $37.95 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cathay General Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.48%.

In other news, CEO Chang Liu sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $243,492.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 127,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,686.65. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 1,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $50,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,460. The trade was a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,685,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,547,000 after purchasing an additional 105,484 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 384.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cathay General Bancorp

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Los Angeles, California, trading on NASDAQ under the symbol CATY. Its principal subsidiary, Cathay Bank, provides a full suite of financial services to commercial, institutional and retail clients. As a community-focused institution, the company emphasizes relationship banking and tailored solutions for businesses and individuals.

Founded in 1962 by a group of Chinese American entrepreneurs, Cathay has expanded from a single branch operation in downtown Los Angeles into one of the largest Asian-American banks in the United States.

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