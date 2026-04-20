Stock Buyback Program Announced by Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Board of Directors

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, April 17th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase 400,000,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Palace Capital Price Performance

LON PCA opened at GBX 172 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 197.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 205.97. Palace Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 166.22 and a 12-month high of GBX 235. The firm has a market cap of £34.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.01.

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Property investment company that has a diversified portfolio of UK regional commercial real estate in carefully selected locations outside of London

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