Onward Opportunities Limited Npv (LON:ONWD) Insider Purchases £5,482.50 in Stock

Onward Opportunities Limited Npv (LON:ONWD – Get Free Report) insider Henry Freeman acquired 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 per share, for a total transaction of £5,482.50.

Onward Opportunities Limited Npv Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of LON ONWD opened at GBX 128.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of £42.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86. Onward Opportunities Limited Npv has a 12 month low of GBX 109.88 and a 12 month high of GBX 153.96.

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