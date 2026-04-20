Comparing Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK) & Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Pacific Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PVBK – Get Free Report) and Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Pacific Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Texas Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Pacific Valley Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacific Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 0.00 Texas Capital Bancshares 3 7 4 0 2.07

Volatility and Risk

Texas Capital Bancshares has a consensus price target of $100.75, suggesting a potential downside of 3.66%. Given Texas Capital Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Texas Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Pacific Valley Bancorp.

Pacific Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Valley Bancorp $33.09 million 1.64 $3.59 million $0.71 14.08 Texas Capital Bancshares $2.00 billion 2.31 $330.24 million $6.80 15.38

Texas Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Valley Bancorp. Pacific Valley Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Valley Bancorp and Texas Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Valley Bancorp 10.85% N/A N/A Texas Capital Bancshares 16.52% 10.05% 1.03%

Summary

Texas Capital Bancshares beats Pacific Valley Bancorp on 14 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Valley Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business banking, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and online solutions, such as online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, positive pay, e-statements, and order checks. It also provides commercial or agriculture lines of credit, commercial or agriculture terms loans, commercial constructions loans, agriculture production lending, and government guaranteed loan programs; and debit card, incoming wire instructions, ATM locator, fraud prevention, identity theft, and FDIC insurance estimator services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Salinas, California.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services. It also provides deposit accounts, analyzed accounts, commercial card, SBA and business loans, packaged solutions, and merchant services; liquidity and investments, working capital, international trade and payment, and treasury and credit products; and commercial real estate, homebuilder and community, and mortgage finance. In addition, the company offers payables and receivables management; online and mobile banking; term loans and lines of credit, equipment finance and lease, acquisition finance, and asset-based lending; private wealth advisory solutions; and checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, and certificates of deposit, as well as ETF and funds management services. Further, it provides financial institution money market accounts and loan syndication products; commercial loans for financing for working capital, organic growth, and acquisitions; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage warehouse lending services; treasury management, trust, and advisory and escrow services; and letters of credit. The company operates in Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio metropolitan areas of Texas. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

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