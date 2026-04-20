Contrasting LRR Energy (NASDAQ:LRE) and Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK)

LRR Energy (NASDAQ:LRE – Get Free Report) and Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares LRR Energy and Green Brick Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRR Energy N/A N/A N/A Green Brick Partners 17.70% 25.35% 17.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.2% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.7% of Green Brick Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LRR Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00 Green Brick Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

This is a summary of current ratings for LRR Energy and Green Brick Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Green Brick Partners has a consensus price target of $62.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.30%. Given Green Brick Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Green Brick Partners is more favorable than LRR Energy.

Risk and Volatility

LRR Energy has a beta of 1.7, meaning that its stock price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Brick Partners has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LRR Energy and Green Brick Partners”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRR Energy $126.97 million 0.15 $5.67 million N/A N/A Green Brick Partners $2.10 billion 1.42 $284.63 million $7.07 9.78

Green Brick Partners has higher revenue and earnings than LRR Energy.

Summary

Green Brick Partners beats LRR Energy on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LRR Energy

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LRR Energy, L.P. (LRR Energy) operates, acquires, exploits and develops producing oil and natural gas properties in North America. The Company’s properties consist of onshore oil and natural gas properties. Its oil and natural gas properties include the Permian Basin region in West Texas and Southeast New Mexico, the Mid-Continent region in Oklahoma and East Texas, and the Gulf Coast region in Texas. As of December 31, 2014, the Company’s total estimated proved reserves were approximately 33.8 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which approximately 88% were proved developed reserves (approximately 73% proved developed producing and approximately 15% proved developed non-producing). The Company’s general partner is LRE GP, LLC.

About Green Brick Partners

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Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes. The Builder operations Southeast operates builders in Georgia and Florida. The Land Development segment acquires land for the development of residential lots that are transferred to our controlled builders or sold to third party homebuilders. It also provides financial services platform, including mortgage and title services. In addition, the company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. Green Brick Partners, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Plano, Texas.

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