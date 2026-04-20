Analyzing Nukkleus (NASDAQ:DFNS) & TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Nukkleus (NASDAQ:DFNS – Get Free Report) and TeleTech (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Nukkleus has a beta of -5.95, meaning that its stock price is 695% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TeleTech has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nukkleus and TeleTech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nukkleus 1 0 0 0 1.00 TeleTech 1 2 0 1 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

12.5% of Nukkleus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.0% of TeleTech shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nukkleus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 59.4% of TeleTech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nukkleus and TeleTech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nukkleus $5.91 million 4.86 $78.55 million $16.39 0.05 TeleTech $2.14 billion 0.08 -$192.47 million ($3.97) -0.85

Nukkleus has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TeleTech. TeleTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nukkleus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nukkleus and TeleTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nukkleus N/A -190.60% 128.98% TeleTech -9.01% 16.24% 2.39%

Summary

TeleTech beats Nukkleus on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nukkleus

(Get Free Report)

Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors. In addition, the company provides software, technology, customer sales and marketing, and risk management technology hardware and software solutions. Nukkleus Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About TeleTech

(Get Free Report)

TTEC Holdings, Inc. operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services. The TTEC Engage segment provides digitally enabled CX operational and managed services; delivers data-driven omnichannel customer care, customer acquisition, growth and retention services, tech support, trust and safety, and back-office solutions; and offers solutions for AI operations, including data annotation and labeling. It serves clients in the healthcare, automotive, government, financial services, communication, technology, travel, logistics, media and entertainment, e-tail/retail, and transportation industries with operations in the United States, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Germany, Greece, India, Ireland, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, Poland, South Africa, Thailand, and the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as TeleTech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to TTEC Holdings, Inc. in January 2018. TTEC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

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