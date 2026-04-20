Financial Review: SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC) vs. CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI)

SUIC Worldwide (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Free Report) and CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.4% of CXApp shares are held by institutional investors. 65.8% of SUIC Worldwide shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of CXApp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Volatility and Risk

SUIC Worldwide has a beta of 43.65, indicating that its share price is 4,265% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CXApp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUIC Worldwide 0 0 0 0 0.00 CXApp 1 0 0 0 1.00

Profitability

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SUIC Worldwide and CXApp, as reported by MarketBeat.

This table compares SUIC Worldwide and CXApp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUIC Worldwide N/A N/A -356.24% CXApp -294.00% -91.16% -44.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUIC Worldwide and CXApp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SUIC Worldwide $20,000.00 507.30 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A CXApp $4.58 million 2.46 -$13.47 million ($0.57) -0.35

SUIC Worldwide has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CXApp.

Summary

SUIC Worldwide beats CXApp on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SUIC Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services. Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd was formerly known as Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. Suic Worldwide Holdings Ltd was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

About CXApp

(Get Free Report)

CXApp Inc. provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation. The company was formerly known as KINS Technology Group Inc. and changed its name to CXApp Inc. in March 2023. The company is based in Palo Alto, California.

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