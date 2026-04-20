Capital One Financial (COF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $5.08 per share and revenue of $15.6760 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by ($0.28). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $15.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Capital One Financial to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of COF opened at $206.47 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $161.51 and a 52 week high of $259.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $128.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.40.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

In related news, insider Neal Blinde sold 38,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.51, for a total transaction of $7,265,098.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 33,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,391,801.01. This trade represents a 53.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $8,247,150. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 50,047 shares of company stock worth $9,742,217 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $234.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Key Stories Impacting Capital One Financial

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company’s core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.