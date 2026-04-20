Oceaneering International (OII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3298 per share and revenue of $671.3520 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 23, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $668.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.16 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 12.71%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Oceaneering International Stock Down 0.1%

OII opened at $37.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $16.83 and a 12 month high of $39.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on OII

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Holly Kriendler sold 19,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $717,134.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 30,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,765. This trade represents a 38.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin Laura sold 33,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,244,431.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,121.61. This represents a 41.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,689 shares of company stock worth $4,204,360. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oceaneering International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 335.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 33.2% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oceaneering International

(Get Free Report)

Oceaneering International, Inc is a global provider of engineered services and products primarily to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to aerospace, defense, and commercial diving markets. The company specializes in remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), subsea intervention, and inspection services designed to support exploration, production and maintenance activities in challenging underwater environments. In addition to ROV operations, Oceaneering offers asset integrity solutions, specialized tooling, and intervention equipment for pipelines, risers, and flowlines.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Oceaneering has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.