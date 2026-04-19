Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.6667.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Groupon from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Groupon in a research note on Monday, December 29th.

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Groupon Price Performance

GRPN stock opened at $14.21 on Friday. Groupon has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $551.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.82.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The coupon company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Groupon had a negative return on equity of 717.37% and a negative net margin of 16.76%.The company had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Groupon will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Groupon

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Groupon by 85.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Groupon by 48.1% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,938 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Groupon in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

About Groupon

(Get Free Report)

Groupon, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects subscribers with local merchants offering discounted goods, services and experiences. Through its website and mobile applications, Groupon provides time-limited deals across categories such as restaurants, travel, beauty and wellness, home services, and consumer products. Merchants partner with Groupon to attract new customers and drive foot traffic, leveraging the platform’s targeted marketing tools and large subscriber base to promote special offers and vouchers.

Founded in Chicago in 2008 by Andrew Mason, Eric Lefkofsky and Brad Keywell, Groupon pioneered the daily-deals model, quickly growing its user community and merchant network.

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