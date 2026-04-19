Reviewing CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG) & Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) and CIMG (NASDAQ:IMG – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Celsius and CIMG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Celsius 4.29% 37.68% 9.62% CIMG N/A -23.59% -15.90%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Celsius and CIMG”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Celsius $2.52 billion 3.60 $108.00 million $0.25 141.00 CIMG $10.30 million 0.05 -$4.88 million ($4.00) -0.01

Celsius has higher revenue and earnings than CIMG. CIMG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Celsius, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Celsius and CIMG, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Celsius 0 3 20 0 2.87 CIMG 1 0 0 0 1.00

Celsius presently has a consensus target price of $65.89, indicating a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Celsius’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Celsius is more favorable than CIMG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.0% of Celsius shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of CIMG shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Celsius shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of CIMG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Celsius has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIMG has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Celsius beats CIMG on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Celsius

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Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products. It distributes its products through direct-to-store delivery, distributors, supermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, nutritional stores, and mass merchants, as well as health clubs, gyms, the military, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Vector Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to Celsius Holdings, Inc. in January 2007. Celsius Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About CIMG

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CIMG Inc. is a digital marketing, sales and distribution company for various consumer products with focuses on food and beverages. CIMG Inc., formerly known as NUZEE INC., is based in BEIJING.

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