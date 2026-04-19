Embotelladora Andina (AKO.A) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2026

Profitability

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
Embotelladora Andina 8.16% 24.42% 8.53%
Embotelladora Andina Competitors 3.29% -21.08% 0.98%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
Embotelladora Andina $3.52 billion $295.57 million 15.79
Embotelladora Andina Competitors $26.01 billion $1.50 billion 21.40

Embotelladora Andina’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina. Embotelladora Andina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Embotelladora Andina pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Embotelladora Andina pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 57.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Embotelladora Andina has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina’s rivals have a beta of -5.75, meaning that their average share price is 675% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Embotelladora Andina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Embotelladora Andina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Embotelladora Andina rivals beat Embotelladora Andina on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Embotelladora Andina

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Embotelladora Andina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

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