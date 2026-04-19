Embotelladora Andina (AKO.A) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Profitability
This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Embotelladora Andina
|8.16%
|24.42%
|8.53%
|Embotelladora Andina Competitors
|3.29%
|-21.08%
|0.98%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Embotelladora Andina and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Embotelladora Andina
|$3.52 billion
|$295.57 million
|15.79
|Embotelladora Andina Competitors
|$26.01 billion
|$1.50 billion
|21.40
Embotelladora Andina’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Embotelladora Andina. Embotelladora Andina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Dividends
Volatility and Risk
Embotelladora Andina has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embotelladora Andina’s rivals have a beta of -5.75, meaning that their average share price is 675% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
0.1% of Embotelladora Andina shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Embotelladora Andina shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of shares of all “BEVERAGES – SOFT” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Embotelladora Andina rivals beat Embotelladora Andina on 6 of the 11 factors compared.
About Embotelladora Andina
Embotelladora Andina S.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola soft drinks in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. It also offers fruit-flavored beverages, juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and bottled water. Embotelladora Andina S.A. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.
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