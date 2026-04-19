Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 90.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOT. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

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Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $283.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $225.42 and a fifty-two week high of $298.66.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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