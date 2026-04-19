Head-To-Head Contrast: Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) versus Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Synlogic and Novavax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synlogic N/A -26.47% -18.00% Novavax 39.19% -673.17% 43.53%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Synlogic and Novavax, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synlogic 1 0 0 0 1.00 Novavax 3 2 5 0 2.20

Valuation & Earnings

Novavax has a consensus price target of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 34.33%. Given Novavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Novavax is more favorable than Synlogic.

This table compares Synlogic and Novavax”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synlogic $8,000.00 926.83 -$23.36 million ($0.08) -7.93 Novavax $1.12 billion 1.28 $440.30 million $2.41 3.67

Novavax has higher revenue and earnings than Synlogic. Synlogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Synlogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of Novavax shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Synlogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Novavax shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Synlogic has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novavax has a beta of 2.65, meaning that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novavax beats Synlogic on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synlogic

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Synlogic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout. The company has a collaboration agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. for the research and pre-clinical development of a synthetic biotic medicine for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and Ginkgo Bioworks, Inc. Synlogic, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Novavax

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Novavax, Inc., a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response. It focuses on urgent health challenges, which is evaluating vaccines for COVID-19, influenza, and COVID-19 influenza combination. The company is commercializing a COVID-19 vaccine, NVX-CoV2373 under the brand names of Nuvaxovid, Covovax, and Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine, adjuvanted for adult and adolescent populations as a primary series and for both homologous and heterologous booster indications. It is also developing R21/Matrix-M adjuvant malaria vaccine. Novavax, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

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