Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47. Insteel Industries has a 52-week low of $26.16 and a 52-week high of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.83.

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Insteel Industries (NYSE:IIIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.53). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insteel Industries

In related news, COO Richard Wagner sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total value of $63,247.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,800. The trade was a 4.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Insteel Industries by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 124,162 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,000. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Insteel Industries

Here are the key news stories impacting Insteel Industries this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management plans roughly $20 million of 2026 capital expenditure and said it expects gradual gross‑margin improvement in Q3, which could support margins and capacity over time. Insteel outlines $20M 2026 capex

Management plans roughly $20 million of 2026 capital expenditure and said it expects gradual gross‑margin improvement in Q3, which could support margins and capacity over time. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue increased ~7.5% year‑over‑year to $172.7M and gross profit was $16.5M (≈9.6% of sales); the company reported net earnings of $5.2M and a positive net cash position — evidence of continued demand, but margins are compressed. Insteel Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue increased ~7.5% year‑over‑year to $172.7M and gross profit was $16.5M (≈9.6% of sales); the company reported net earnings of $5.2M and a positive net cash position — evidence of continued demand, but margins are compressed. Negative Sentiment: Q2 EPS came in at $0.27 vs. analyst consensus of $0.80, a sizable miss and a decline from $0.52 a year ago — the primary driver of investor selling. IIIN Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Q2 EPS came in at $0.27 vs. analyst consensus of $0.80, a sizable miss and a decline from $0.52 a year ago — the primary driver of investor selling. Negative Sentiment: Following the report, the stock hit a 12‑month low and traded at much higher volume than normal, indicating broad selling pressure and negative investor sentiment. Insteel Reaches New 12‑Month Low

Following the report, the stock hit a 12‑month low and traded at much higher volume than normal, indicating broad selling pressure and negative investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Multiple media transcripts and call coverage highlighted the earnings shortfall and margin pressure, which likely amplified the selloff. Investors will be watching Q3 margin commentary and execution on the $20M capex plan. Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Insteel Industries Company Profile

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Insteel Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of steel wire reinforcing products used in concrete construction. The company specializes in the design, fabrication and distribution of welded-wire reinforcement, cut-and-bent reinforcement and related accessories for concrete walls, floors and columns. Its products are employed across residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, providing structural strength and dimensional stability in poured concrete applications.

Key product lines include truss mats—prefabricated, ladder-like assemblies of welded wire designed for rapid placement—and custom cut-and-bent wire assemblies that meet specific engineering requirements.

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