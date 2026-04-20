MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.16.

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MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $263.38 on Friday. MongoDB has a 12-month low of $148.88 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.30 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $283.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,009,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 476,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,335,167.68. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $390,450.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,107.69. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $3,734,893 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:

Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a “Buy” rating on MDB, reinforcing analyst-level bullishness that can support demand for the shares. Read More.

Guggenheim reiterated a “Buy” rating on MDB, reinforcing analyst-level bullishness that can support demand for the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying: traders acquired roughly 36,130 call contracts (≈+2,077% vs. normal), a strong short-term bullish signal that can drive delta-hedging and upward stock-pressure.

Unusually large call-option buying: traders acquired roughly 36,130 call contracts (≈+2,077% vs. normal), a strong short-term bullish signal that can drive delta-hedging and upward stock-pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum coverage and positive headlines note MDB has outpaced the market in recent sessions, which can attract momentum traders but may also invite profit‑taking. Read More.

Momentum coverage and positive headlines note MDB has outpaced the market in recent sessions, which can attract momentum traders but may also invite profit‑taking. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Director Dwight Merriman sold 4,000 shares at ~$252.33 (and previously sold 8,000 at ~$236.89); both trades were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which mutes but does not eliminate investor scrutiny. Read More.

Director Dwight Merriman sold 4,000 shares at ~$252.33 (and previously sold 8,000 at ~$236.89); both trades were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which mutes but does not eliminate investor scrutiny. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large put-option buying: traders bought about 23,831 put contracts (≈+2,157% vs. normal), signaling elevated hedging or bearish/speculative positions that could add downside pressure or volatility if sentiment flips.

About MongoDB

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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