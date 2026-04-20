MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $455.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on MongoDB from $440.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on MongoDB from $500.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, March 27th. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.16.
View Our Latest Research Report on MongoDB
MongoDB Stock Performance
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.89%.The firm had revenue of $695.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at MongoDB
In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $1,009,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 476,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,335,167.68. This trade represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $390,450.78. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,107.69. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,756 shares of company stock worth $3,734,893 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of MongoDB
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting MongoDB this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim reiterated a “Buy” rating on MDB, reinforcing analyst-level bullishness that can support demand for the shares. Read More.
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call-option buying: traders acquired roughly 36,130 call contracts (≈+2,077% vs. normal), a strong short-term bullish signal that can drive delta-hedging and upward stock-pressure.
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum coverage and positive headlines note MDB has outpaced the market in recent sessions, which can attract momentum traders but may also invite profit‑taking. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: Director Dwight Merriman sold 4,000 shares at ~$252.33 (and previously sold 8,000 at ~$236.89); both trades were executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, which mutes but does not eliminate investor scrutiny. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Large put-option buying: traders bought about 23,831 put contracts (≈+2,157% vs. normal), signaling elevated hedging or bearish/speculative positions that could add downside pressure or volatility if sentiment flips.
About MongoDB
MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company’s platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.
The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.
Featured Stories
Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.