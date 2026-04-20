Wall Street Zen Downgrades Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Strong Sell

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kopin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

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Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of Kopin stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $546.42 million, a PE ratio of 298.30 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 million. Kopin had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael Andrew Murray sold 63,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.01, for a total transaction of $190,232.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,867,922 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,445.22. This represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Kopin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 212,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kopin by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,902 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 68.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kopin by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 68,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kopin by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 200,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

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Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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