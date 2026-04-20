MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

MSAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MultiSensor AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of MultiSensor AI in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MultiSensor AI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

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MultiSensor AI Price Performance

Shares of MultiSensor AI stock opened at $6.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.03. MultiSensor AI has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $96.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day moving average is $19.34.

MultiSensor AI (NASDAQ:MSAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by $2.80. The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. MultiSensor AI had a negative net margin of 211.01% and a negative return on equity of 74.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MultiSensor AI will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiSensor AI

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiSensor AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 124,413 shares during the period. Finally, Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in shares of MultiSensor AI by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 1,222,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 522,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

MultiSensor AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MultiSensor AI, Inc (NASDAQ: MSAI) is a United States–based technology company that develops advanced biometric and sensor fusion solutions. The company leverages artificial intelligence to integrate multiple sensing modalities, delivering enhanced authentication and security capabilities for applications where reliable identity verification is essential.

Its product portfolio includes modular fingerprint and multi-sensor platforms paired with proprietary AI-driven algorithms designed to provide secure, accurate user authentication.

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