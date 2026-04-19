Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$95.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Finning International from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce boosted their price target on Finning International from C$84.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. TD boosted their price target on Finning International from C$104.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Finning International from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Finning International from C$92.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Finning International Stock Performance

TSE FTT opened at C$95.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.69. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$37.43 and a 1-year high of C$98.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.71, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$89.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$80.34.

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.77 billion for the quarter. Finning International had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities analysts predict that Finning International will post 4.244898 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Company Profile

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Finning International Inc is a dealer and distributor of heavy-duty machinery and parts of the Caterpillar brand. The company sells and rents Caterpillar machinery to the mining, construction, petroleum, forestry, and power system application industries. Finning International further provides parts and services for equipment and engines to its customers via its owned distribution network and buys and sells used equipment domestically and internationally after reconditioning or rebuilding the machinery.

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