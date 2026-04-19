3M Company $MMM Position Boosted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 806.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,460 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,345,000 after buying an additional 279,757 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth approximately $3,087,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in 3M by 32.2% during the third quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 58,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares during the period. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. boosted its position in 3M by 21.9% during the third quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 39,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in 3M by 11.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Transactions at 3M

In related news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 5,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $888,798.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,585 shares in the company, valued at $446,558.75. This trade represents a 66.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $154.52 on Friday. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $177.41. The firm has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.15 and a 200-day moving average of $160.41.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 95.36% and a net margin of 13.03%.The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 3M has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.50-8.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 3M from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on 3M from $205.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on 3M in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MMM

3M Company Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company, originally founded in 1902 as the Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, is a diversified global technology and manufacturing firm headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. Over its history the company has expanded from mineral mining into a broad portfolio of industrial, safety, healthcare and consumer products, building a reputation for applied science and product innovation across many end markets.

3M’s businesses span a wide range of product categories including adhesives and tapes, abrasives, filtration and separation technologies, personal protective equipment such as respirators, medical and dental products, industrial and automotive solutions, and a suite of consumer brands (for example, well-known office and home products).

See Also

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