Comparing Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) & Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI)

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) and Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

33.8% of Cibus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Farmmi shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.2% of Cibus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Farmmi shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cibus and Farmmi”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $3.64 million 30.23 -$127.08 million ($2.98) -0.53 Farmmi $27.97 million 0.25 -$53.10 million N/A N/A

Farmmi has higher revenue and earnings than Cibus.

Volatility and Risk

Cibus has a beta of 1.93, indicating that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmmi has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cibus and Farmmi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 1 1 1 0 2.00 Farmmi 1 0 0 0 1.00

Cibus presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 466.04%. Given Cibus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus is more favorable than Farmmi.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and Farmmi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -3,492.30% -174.58% -29.48% Farmmi N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cibus beats Farmmi on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. Cibus, Inc. is based in San Diego, California.

About Farmmi

(Get Free Report)

Farmmi, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi. It is also involved in trading of cotton, corn, and other agricultural products. The company's products are offered under Lishui Shangeng, Farmmi Liangpin, Forasen, and Puyangtang brands. It offers its products through local distributors to processing manufacturers, supermarkets, restaurants, cafeterias, and local specialty stores. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.

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