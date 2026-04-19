Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.2857.

TRIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Clear Str upgraded Trinity Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Trinity Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trinity Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on TRIN

Trinity Capital Stock Up 2.8%

NASDAQ TRIN opened at $16.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.18. Trinity Capital has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.55.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 46.18%.The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.08%.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

In related news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown acquired 3,532 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $50,013.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 620,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,239.44. This represents a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steve Louis Brown acquired 27,109 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $399,857.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman directly owned 940,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,988.75. The trade was a 2.97% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought 37,682 shares of company stock worth $553,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 609.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 117,420 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the first quarter worth about $234,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trinity Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 838,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital in the second quarter worth about $346,000. 24.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinity Capital

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: TRIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible financing solutions to venture-backed and growth-stage companies. As a venture lender, Trinity Capital offers customized capital structures, including secured debt and equity co-investment, designed to support companies that have progressed beyond early-stage funding but still require non-dilutive growth capital.

The company focuses its investments on technology-driven sectors such as software, fintech, healthcare, life sciences and cleantech.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.