Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

ASMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Assembly Biosciences from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences Trading Down 0.3%

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 354.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 76,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASMB opened at $29.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.83 million, a P/E ratio of -39.51 and a beta of 1.15. Assembly Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $39.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.36.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $2.99. The firm had revenue of $42.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -6.87 EPS for the current year.

About Assembly Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for hepatitis B virus (HBV) and hepatitis D virus (HDV) infections. The company’s core expertise lies in small-molecule modulation of viral proteins and host-targeted pathways to achieve sustained viral suppression and potential functional cure. Assembly’s research model integrates medicinal chemistry, structural biology and translational virology to advance its pipeline from early discovery through clinical development.

The company’s lead programs include core protein allosteric modulators (CpAMs) designed to disrupt the HBV lifecycle by interfering with capsid assembly and viral DNA replication, as well as prenylation inhibitors targeting the HDV lifecycle.

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