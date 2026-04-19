F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $355.00

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of F5 from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up from $295.00) on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised F5 from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $311.00.

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F5 Stock Performance

F5 stock opened at $310.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.93. F5 has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $346.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.19.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $822.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F5 will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,755 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.53, for a total transaction of $1,064,655.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $42,621,080.19. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Anthony Maddison sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.66, for a total transaction of $280,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $820,930.50. This represents a 25.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,961 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,115. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth $579,699,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in F5 by 15,103.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $298,709,000 after buying an additional 1,162,519 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in F5 by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,753,652 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $702,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,291 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in F5 during the 4th quarter valued at $205,706,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in F5 by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 958,947 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $244,781,000 after acquiring an additional 610,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Company Profile

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F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

Further Reading

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