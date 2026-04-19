Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Stake Lifted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 0.7% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $27,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $6,391,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,920,875.20. This represents a 28.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Broadcom from $458.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.30.

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Broadcom Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $406.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.18. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.61 and a fifty-two week high of $414.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Broadcom News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Further Reading

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