Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Stock Holdings Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 35.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,567 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 8,257 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Tyson Foods Price Performance

TSN opened at $64.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.02. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $50.56 and a one year high of $66.41.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 364.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Argus raised Tyson Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc (NYSE: TSN) is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world’s largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company’s product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Further Reading

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